Envestnet (ENV) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Sempra Energy (SRE) Market Value Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Lifted Position by $330,250

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.99. About 156,693 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 18,377 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet l Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 24,822 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0% stake. Stifel reported 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Huntington Retail Bank has 1,543 shares. Summit Creek Limited Liability reported 3.38% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Df Dent Incorporated has 1.53% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1.18M shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 24,430 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated stated it has 266,437 shares. Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Texas-based King Luther Capital has invested 0.09% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 103,380 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin has invested 0.03% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Family Mngmt Corp has invested 1.1% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Consulate Inc has invested 1.64% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

