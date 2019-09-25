Envestnet (ENV) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Cut Its Position; Ford Motor Co (F) Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Trimmed Stake by $2.76 Million as Share Price Declined

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 15.47 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford February EU New Car Registrations Rose 9.0% -ACEA; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans big revamp and teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 12/04/2018 – PAICE SAYS FORD WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGES TO PAICE’S PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS ACCELERATED 2020 TARGETS ENABLED BY $11.5 BLN OF COST & EFFICIENCY OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS CO; 03/04/2018 – Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023 – Handelsblatt

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 87,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 403,050 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC – PROPOSES TO OFFER $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 29,394 shares to 859,026 shares, valued at $50.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 60,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $18.85 million for 39.32 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 726,109 shares. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Walleye Trading Limited Co reported 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,600 shares. 162 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has invested 0.06% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 14,903 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 18,195 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 899,480 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 234,308 shares. Wasatch owns 2.28 million shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.02% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset holds 0.01% or 198,844 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 561,751 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.31% or 19.19M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 99,000 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has 1.20 million shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Llc accumulated 4.73M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 285,893 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Founders Secs Ltd Liability owns 10,228 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap has 35,274 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 59,050 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 11,750 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 267,661 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 9.67 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset Management accumulated 95,725 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated accumulated 7,421 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.95 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 25,012 shares to 83,348 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).