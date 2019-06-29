Envestnet Asset Management Upped By $17.18 Million Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding; Last Week Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Analysts

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 395% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc acquired 554,093 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 694,370 shares with $22.15M value, up from 140,277 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $23.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 7.42 million shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Among 4 analysts covering Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) on Wednesday, March 13 with "Buy" rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of GLMD in report on Thursday, March 14 with "Buy" rating. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Maxim Group. The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) earned "Buy" rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has "Buy" rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 14.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company has market cap of $155.18 million. The firm is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy.

The stock increased 17.98% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 297,620 shares traded or 268.20% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has risen 18.09% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500.

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:GLMD) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 8 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 3 by Stephens. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Thursday, February 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to "Outperform" rating in Thursday, January 24 report. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to "Buy".