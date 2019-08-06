Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position as Share Price Rose; American National Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE)

American National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1102.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 14,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 1,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $209.43. About 749,484 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 71.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 147,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 58,569 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 206,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 436,893 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,380 shares to 109,481 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 5,218 shares or 0.24% of the stock. West Coast Financial Limited reported 1.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Patten Grp Incorporated accumulated 8,442 shares. Burns J W And Ny invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,071 were accumulated by Peak Asset Management. Mcrae Management accumulated 0.24% or 3,000 shares. Atria Investments Limited Co has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Inv House Lc owns 6,600 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Financial Services Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tower Bridge Advsr owns 9,396 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,905 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa. 1,781 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs has 2.51% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lincoln Natl Corporation has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 145,102 shares to 798,827 shares, valued at $46.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. 2,297 shares valued at $209,548 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. 47,812 shares were sold by WOODS M TROY, worth $4.36 million on Friday, February 8. 11,273 shares were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III, worth $1.03M on Friday, February 8. 10,739 Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares with value of $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M.