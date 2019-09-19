Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (TME) Shorts Down By 10.19%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME) had a decrease of 10.19% in short interest. TME’s SI was 38.88M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.19% from 43.29M shares previously. With 6.04M avg volume, 6 days are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME)’s short sellers to cover TME’s short positions. The SI to Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit’s float is 13.17%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 5.74 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 122,057 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 1.70 million shares with $81.56M value, down from 1.83 million last quarter. Intel Corp now has $228.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 13.03M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 22/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Is in Place (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $55.49’s average target is 7.25% above currents $51.74 stock price. Intel had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. Bank of America maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, July 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5700 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 10 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5800 target in Friday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) stake by 47,205 shares to 127,107 valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) stake by 23,172 shares and now owns 76,500 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47B for 10.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $22.86 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 43.21 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

