Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) by $1.29 Million as Valuation Rose; Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $22.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 163,357 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,400 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 137,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 242,730 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Revenue Total Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75; 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Names Charles L. Szews to Board; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 28,029 shares to 95,584 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

