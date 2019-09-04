Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $830,581; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $585,800 Its Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 10,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 62,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 243,139 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.58. About 1.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.81% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 341,501 were reported by Westend Lc. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 114,468 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Company holds 8.02M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.52 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,566 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Llc has invested 1.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Chester Advisors Incorporated reported 0.77% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.26 million shares. Indiana Inv Mgmt Company has 32,553 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Bainco Invsts holds 1.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 90,825 shares. Augustine Asset Management holds 37,146 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.31% or 10,778 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Lc invested in 9,806 shares. Cambridge Trust Company holds 303,236 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.84 million for 55.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 8,762 shares to 63,616 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

