Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) by $2.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As United Technologiescorp (UTX) Shares Declined, Advent International Has Lifted Position by $4.48 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 1.72M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 66,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 69,698 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 136,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (DWX) by 16,234 shares to 230,767 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Muni Income Opp Trst (OIA) by 54,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00 million shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.