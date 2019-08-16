Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed By $733,928 Its Gap (GPS) Stake; Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Sentiment Is 0.97

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Gap Inc (GPS) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 28,228 shares as Gap Inc (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 152,680 shares with $4.00M value, down from 180,908 last quarter. Gap Inc now has $6.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 3.46 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 08/03/2018 – Old Navy “Flower Empowers” NYC’s Historical Female Statues In Celebration Of International Women’s Day; 27/03/2018 – SMART Technologies Announces SMART lnkScan, Seamlessly Bridging the Gap Between Physical and Digital Domains; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N REAFFIRMS FY SHR VIEW $2.55 TO $2.70

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 69 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 71 decreased and sold their holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 166.67 million shares, down from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brookdale Senior Living Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 44 New Position: 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 139,372 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares. Paloma holds 50,178 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.02% or 86,762 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 22,132 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World holds 8,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 13,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invests stated it has 12,252 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 35,191 shares. 206,040 are held by First Allied Advisory Inc. Heritage Mngmt owns 17,120 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc owns 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 891 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 54,165 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 99.25% above currents $16.06 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does The Gap, Inc.'s (NYSE:GPS) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) stake by 302,108 shares to 560,567 valued at $24.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flexshares Tr (TLTE) stake by 23,561 shares and now owns 147,375 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.32 million for 7.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

North Run Capital Lp holds 6.61% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc owns 3.80 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coliseum Capital Management Llc has 6.01% invested in the company for 2.53 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has invested 3.28% in the stock. West Family Investments Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 940,940 shares.

More important recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs Â– Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 430,535 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Was $130 Million; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria