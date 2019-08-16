Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $711,136 as Share Value Declined; Anchorage Capital Group Raised Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stake by $16.00 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.96 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 4.47M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 29/05/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open New Store in Burbank, California; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 22,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 120,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 142,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 515,809 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 53,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 0% or 55,905 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Tru owns 22,569 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communications Limited stated it has 170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards reported 3,986 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 26,595 shares. 776,427 are held by Prudential Fincl. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 209,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 132,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 15,436 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tyvor Ltd Liability Company reported 3.59% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 2,062 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 73,103 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 181,210 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company owns 10,483 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 4.78 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 763,390 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 24,813 shares. 2.63 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 1.69 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,966 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 394,802 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 14 were reported by Nordea Ab. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 34,692 shares. Essex Mngmt Company Lc holds 46,044 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Illinois-based North Star has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

