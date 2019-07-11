Envestnet Asset Management Trimmed Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $474,980 as Stock Value Rose; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Upped 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $1.32 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 27,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,442 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 166,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 432,460 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 337,818 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $188.33 million for 10.36 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Llc has 58,452 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 36,936 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 7,230 were reported by First Mercantile. State Street holds 110,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prudential Fin Inc holds 0% or 14,406 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital LP owns 111,768 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 65,128 shares. Blume Cap Management reported 400 shares. Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 515,320 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 1.63M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management owns 19,261 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc stated it has 265,568 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 578,900 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. $81,045 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7,988 shares to 68,391 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 147,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

