Envestnet Asset Management Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Has Trimmed by $829,008; Intact Investment Management Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $2.20 Million

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 57.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 66,600 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 42,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 1.42 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 15,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 93,334 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 108,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 700,532 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 98,908 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $276.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 631,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Ase Technology Holding Co Lt.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,800 shares to 77,600 shares, valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,700 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

