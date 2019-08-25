Envestnet Asset Management Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Lifted by $916,112 as Stock Rose; Coca (KO) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake by $3.50 Million as Shares Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 76,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 13.16M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.77M, down from 13.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 14.16 million shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 7,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 102,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 94,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 215.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.47 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ameriprise reported 0.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ithaka Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp stated it has 117,402 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,578 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1,115 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 94,047 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 140,457 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 17,317 shares. Sei Invs Co stated it has 142,520 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 430 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 43,029 shares to 532,379 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FJP) by 13,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,953 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 3.96M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Ww Investors has invested 0.54% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rbo Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 284,156 shares. Moreover, Frontier Invest Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 27,128 shares. Sather Fincl Gp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 22,445 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0.25% or 87,819 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 51,636 shares stake. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.37% or 33,956 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 60,819 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 15,886 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 20.73 million shares.

