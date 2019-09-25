Envestnet Asset Management Stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Has Upped by $985,210 as Shares Rose; Headinvest Increases Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 83,992 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.01M, up from 78,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $167.18. About 41,365 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL)

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 847,260 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ROLL shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 24.06 million shares or 3.06% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 127,880 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny reported 0.17% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 1,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Advsr Management Lc holds 2,819 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 196 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.12% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 19,657 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 16,277 shares. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 5,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 292,862 shares. Hm Payson & invested in 1,670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has 9,559 shares. Davis R M accumulated 89,316 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 94,732 shares to 174,693 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 75,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 952,382 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 7,074 shares. M&R Cap Management reported 3,915 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital reported 7,592 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 906,767 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 6,505 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 57,921 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited has invested 2.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davenport Limited Liability Company has 35,645 shares. 7,267 are held by Proffitt And Goodson. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.57% or 157,363 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability reported 68,534 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak reported 12,709 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares to 179,124 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,900 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).