Envestnet Asset Management Stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) Has Boosted by $309,969 as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined, Advent Capital Management Has Raised Position by $6.33 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) by 82.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 34,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,206 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 41,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Companhia Paranaense Energ C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 743,223 shares traded or 59.39% up from the average. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 70.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 12/04/2018 – COPEL REFILED 2016 RESULTS W/ PROVISIONS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 367.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 106,809 shares to 338,241 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 10.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares.

