Envestnet Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Selective Ins Group (SIGI) by $379,638 as Share Price Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Maintains Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (Put) (WFC)

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (Put) (WFC) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 196,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 570,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 373,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 27.50M shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 6,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 62,804 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 56,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 247,834 shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,713 shares to 260,641 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 27,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 938,456 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation has 0.03% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 55,826 shares stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 1,910 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Principal Gp has 479,571 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 25,609 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 32,877 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 122,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 533,025 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 8,031 shares or 0% of the stock. Argyle Mngmt has 5,474 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates reported 0.01% stake. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 13,270 shares.

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Selective Insurance Unveils New Brand Message That Celebrates Company’s Unique Employee-Agent-Customer Paradigm – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Hold on to Selective Insurance (SIGI) Now – Zacks.com” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Quantamize’s Top February Long And Short Ideas For Small And Mid Caps – Benzinga” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 428,517 shares to 155,683 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (Put) (NYSE:F).