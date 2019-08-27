Envestnet Asset Management Raised By $528,554 Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Position; NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Sentiment Is 1.48

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 59 funds increased and started new positions, while 40 decreased and sold stock positions in NBT Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 23.47 million shares, down from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding NBT Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.90 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 5,605 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 12.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 181,782 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 212,120 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Juniper Networks has $2800 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 10.49% above currents $23.08 stock price. Juniper Networks had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNPR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell” rating.