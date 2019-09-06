Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $544,590 as Market Value Rose; As State Street (STT) Stock Value Declined, Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 8,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 10,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 2.87M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 148,633 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, down from 158,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 505,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amdocs (DOX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How The Pieces Add Up: VONE Headed For $150 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DOX or EPAM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25 million for 16.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 30,432 shares to 62,889 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 33,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. O HANLEY RONALD P bought 7,000 shares worth $353,010.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Charles River and BondCliQ to Provide Corporate Bond Pricing in Charles River IMS – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,442 shares to 18,760 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust Comm has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Duncker Streett Co owns 7,974 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc holds 0.13% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 21,093 shares. Adage Capital Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 346,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Papp L Roy & Assoc owns 0.31% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 26,463 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 501,002 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.13% or 4,278 shares. Middleton & Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,914 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 68,320 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.08% or 97,183 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 31,453 shares. 124,619 were reported by Markston Interest Llc. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fincl Ser has invested 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).