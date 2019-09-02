Envestnet Asset Management Increases Holding in Evercore (EVR); Corda Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $444,612 as Stock Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 83,801 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 68,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 445,030 shares traded or 18.31% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 10,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 648,918 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, down from 659,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 235,217 shares to 58,090 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 2.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na stated it has 5,529 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,237 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Lc owns 118,489 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 729,936 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.03% or 8,122 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.54% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 675 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Investment Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 15,669 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Gotham Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 10,488 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,742 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 3,292 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest Advsrs has invested 2.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 52,979 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.29% or 16,089 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Mngmt has 120,043 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Loeb Ptnrs Corporation invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 166,948 were accumulated by Salem Cap Management Inc. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 10.85M shares. Moreover, Prescott Grp Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,000 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.7% stake. Counselors Inc holds 590,127 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Northside Mgmt Lc invested in 0.24% or 14,346 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 17,092 shares to 345,865 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 29,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB).