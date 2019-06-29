Envestnet Asset Management Increased Quaker Chem (KWR) Position; Akre Capital Management Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Increased as Share Price Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97M shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (KWR) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 1,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,156 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 23,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Quaker Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $202.88. About 184,579 shares traded or 103.98% up from the average. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 33.93% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 23/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – Fluid Solutions to Address Steel Manufacturing’s Most Challenging Processes; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.25; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Quaker Chemical; 30/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 05/04/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES -FACILITY TO CREATE IN-HOUSE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR TROPICANA FRUIT JUICES, QUAKER OATS MILK BASED BEVERAGES AND GATORADE; 14/03/2018 – Quaker Chemical Partners with the AIST as a Global Event Sponsor; 07/03/2018 – Extensive Range of Process Fluid Solutions for Tube & Pipe Applications; 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold KWR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.02 million shares or 5.34% less from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 500 shares. 6,982 are owned by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Northern reported 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Cwm Limited Company accumulated 8 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd stated it has 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 42 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0.01% or 210 shares. 20,111 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Ameritas Investment Incorporated invested 0.01% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc has 670,380 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 8,568 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 4,875 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 117,886 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com has 2,427 shares.

More notable recent Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quaker Chemical: A Boring Cash Flow Giant – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quaker Chemical (KWR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quaker Chemical Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (JKD) by 92,252 shares to 23,774 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 4,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,160 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $392,615 activity.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc sees self-storage REIT sector improving in H219, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 9.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.73M shares. Muzinich And Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Penobscot Investment Co accumulated 10,750 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.19% or 398,387 shares. First Personal Finance Services holds 496 shares. De Burlo Group holds 2.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 61,920 shares. Utd Advisers Llc holds 0.23% or 169,612 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 986,394 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 838 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Company holds 2,643 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 783,159 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Llc reported 9,523 shares. Foster And Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 34,678 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 9,661 shares.