Envestnet Asset Management Increased Micron Technology (MU) Stake By $2.68 Million; MFS Intermediate Income Trust Has 1.25 Sentiment

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc acquired 65,303 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 638,734 shares with $26.40M value, up from 573,431 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $45.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 17.02M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 25 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 20 sold and reduced their stock positions in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 43.25 million shares, up from 36.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MFS Intermediate Income Trust in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv reported 1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet Natl Bank And Tru has 21,400 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 5.71M were reported by Donald Smith & Communication Incorporated. 60,373 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 5,126 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 113,042 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.99% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quantbot Lp holds 0.16% or 41,383 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 27,038 shares. 928,911 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Ws Mgmt Lllp holds 4.95% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.98M shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 1.51M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory has 540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Wisdomtree Tr stake by 204,229 shares to 23,891 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Actively Managd Etf stake by 698,882 shares and now owns 3.71M shares. Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Micron Stock Will Head Higher Eventually, but Donâ€™t Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MU,IBM,TSM,SAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, June 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MFS Releases Closed-End Fund Income Distribution Sources for Certain Funds – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nio +8% after 60 Minutes spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uber priced IPO at $45 per share, will begin trading on NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva down 8% premarket after 60 Minutes piece on alleged price fixing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8125. About 94,591 shares traded. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $445.70 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 20.17 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in debt instruments.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust for 11.09 million shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 13.01 million shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 105,660 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 476,000 shares.