Envestnet Asset Management Increased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Position by $604,554 as Share Price Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Stake by $4.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 29,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03 million, up from 426,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $194.49. About 2.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 10/04/2018 – YouTube and Facebook Are Losing Creators to Blockchain Rivals; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 15/03/2018 – Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 88.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,631 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $106.77. About 45,441 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

