Envestnet Asset Management Holds Stake in Townebank Portsmouth Va (TOWN); As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Weik Investment Services Cut Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Townebank Portsmouth Va (TOWN) by 58.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 14,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 38,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 24,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Townebank Portsmouth Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 202,017 shares traded or 48.37% up from the average. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 13.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 29/03/2018 – TOWNE BANK – ROBERT ASTON ASSUMED NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – TOWNEBANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.16 FROM $0.14; EST. $0.15; 23/05/2018 – Townebank Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,559 shares to 34,367 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FGD) by 30,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,136 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldg Company accumulated 56,580 shares or 2.06% of the stock. California-based Light Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,499 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,252 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors accumulated 9,744 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,575 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 84.34 million shares. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nadler Financial Grp Incorporated Inc has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,438 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 11,291 were reported by Focused Wealth. Moreover, Mairs And Inc has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.68 million shares. 209,118 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw.