Envestnet Asset Management Holds Holding in Unifirst Mass (UNF); As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 324,253 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 63.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 3,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 9,366 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $204.12. About 75,316 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares to 96,208 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

