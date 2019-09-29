Envestnet Asset Management Holding In Wintrust Finl (WTFC) Was Has Raised; Quantum Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by $2.86 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 37.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 24,265 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 17,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 360,069 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL: PLANS TO BUY DE PLACE BANK; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 135.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 98,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 171,190 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 72,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 185,374 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,989 activity.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TFLO) by 16,495 shares to 9,999 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 7,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,909 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WTFC shares while 91 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 1.31% less from 48.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.