Envestnet Asset Management Holding In Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Was Raised; As Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) Shares Rose, New England Research & Management Cut Position by $363,310

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 130,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 554,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 423,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 2.41M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – UBS to Add Advisors in Hybrid Push — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Interest Income CHF1.74B; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (FBHS) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,350 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 17,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands & Home Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 682,172 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21,409 shares to 117,186 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 18,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,543 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 2,100 shares to 5,467 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,770 shares, and has risen its stake in C.V.S. Caremark (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Rech & Mngmt invested in 16,687 shares. Marcato Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.64% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 493,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 13,691 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division stated it has 107 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 341,032 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 0.01% or 129,561 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Hanson And Doremus Invest has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Wesbanco National Bank owns 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 6,011 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 58,048 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 4,228 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mcf Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 560 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 9,816 shares.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $144.07M for 13.57 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.49% EPS growth.