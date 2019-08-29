Envestnet Asset Management Holding in Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Has Increased by $1.30 Million; Scott & Selber Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) Has Decreased by $1.53 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $177.31. About 972,457 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 32,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 437,012 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 404,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 161,796 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13,010 shares to 430,725 shares, valued at $37.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 26,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,577 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.88 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

