Envestnet Asset Management Has Upped Citigroup (C) Stake By $7.69 Million; Genius Brands International (GNUS) Shorts Increased By 13.68%

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) had an increase of 13.68% in short interest. GNUS's SI was 205,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.68% from 180,600 shares previously. With 54,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)'s short sellers to cover GNUS's short positions. The stock decreased 6.59% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.78. About 64,121 shares traded. Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has declined 68.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.50% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 19.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc acquired 123,989 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)'s stock rose 1.72%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 766,772 shares with $47.71M value, up from 642,783 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $143.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 3.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 7.89M shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Advsr Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,407 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,100 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.97% or 37,009 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability Co, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 20,524 shares. Sonata Grp has 5,170 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.66% or 27,319 shares. Cumberland Advsr has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). C M Bidwell Associates Limited accumulated 470 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,649 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (TFLO) stake by 135,762 shares to 26,494 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) stake by 25,861 shares and now owns 8,589 shares. Invesco Actively Managd Etf was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 31.73% above currents $63.64 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.14 million. The firm offers Thomas EdisonÂ’s Secret Lab, a STEM comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren BuffetÂ’s Secret MillionaireÂ’s Club, an animated series for kids. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan LeeÂ’s Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers.

