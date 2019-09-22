Envestnet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cyrusone (CONE) by $483,360 as Shares Rose; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Blackrock Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 134,482 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.76M, down from 142,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.33M shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 1.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $565.51 million, down from 9.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 1.48 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 20/03/2018 – FDA Expands Approval of Adcetris for First-Line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma in Combination With Chemotherapy; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – ECHELON-2 DATA EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 15/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SGEN shares while 93 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 156.77 million shares or 0.53% less from 157.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9.39 million are held by Vanguard Inc. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Moreover, Group Incorporated One Trading LP has 0% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 124 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability accumulated 30,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 43,481 shares. Numerixs Technologies Incorporated reported 2,960 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru Company, California-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 445,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 3,563 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.03% or 3,900 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 0.96% or 591,999 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 68,897 shares.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2357.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 24,987 shares to 54,167 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 154,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 22,369 shares to 84,140 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 106,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0.01% stake. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 4,571 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 19,737 shares. Honeywell Inc stated it has 38,011 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Fisher Asset Management accumulated 548,554 shares. Fil Ltd owns 237,926 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 426,390 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 7,900 were reported by Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.13% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Eii Capital Inc, a New York-based fund reported 12,732 shares. Channing Mngmt holds 144,800 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.15% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.74 million for 21.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

