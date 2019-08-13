Envestnet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Holding as Shares Rose; As Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 34,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 144,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 179,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 142,241 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 39,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,405 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 74,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $15.84 million for 16.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

