Envestnet Asset Management Has Raised Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding; As Lam Research (LRCX) Share Price Rose, Sprott Has Decreased Its Holding

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 910,726 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 15,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 139,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25M, up from 124,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 640,979 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Kelly Honored by IACP, Motorola; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9,139 shares to 159,343 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 71,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,076 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Co owns 1,000 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0.02% or 3,370 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 2,565 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Limited Partnership owns 20,235 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 10 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 3,930 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 117,006 shares. Pggm Investments has 278,752 shares. Moreover, Beck Mack Oliver Lc has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,200 shares. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). South Dakota Investment Council reported 5,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 244 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wells Fargo Mn has 3.08M shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp holds 66,626 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. 5.47M shares were sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd., worth $961.58M on Thursday, September 5.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexco Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:AXU) by 165,932 shares to 645,430 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.52 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.