Envestnet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $1.49 Million as Share Price Rose; Cypress Capital Management Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Has Lifted by $347,150 as Stock Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 275,623 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 269,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 1.78 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 49.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 70,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 71,534 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 142,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 257,508 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Odey Asset Gru Limited has 0.23% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 50,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt invested in 0.87% or 17,475 shares. Murphy Capital reported 7,947 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.92% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bridges Invest Management invested in 34,995 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 25,030 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Management holds 4,029 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Argi Invest Services Ltd reported 4,857 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stillwater Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 202,713 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And holds 1.46% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 120,685 shares. Waters Parkerson Comm Ltd holds 0.09% or 19,981 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 247,100 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca owns 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,131 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 45,467 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 71,904 shares to 763,888 shares, valued at $84.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 21,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate invested in 86,506 shares. Olstein Capital Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 65,000 shares. 20,000 were reported by Lumina Fund Ltd Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 15,500 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 3,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 4,250 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 1,060 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The Colorado-based Paradice Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.43% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Century Cos Incorporated holds 1.47 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 18,000 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).