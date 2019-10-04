Envestnet Asset Management Has Lifted Magna Intl (MGA) Holding by $523,663 as Market Value Declined; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Upped Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position by $432,320

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 106,392 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 95,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 888,909 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 15,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 70,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 55,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 6.15M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 7,213 shares to 195,750 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 78,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,252 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 19,897 were reported by Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap L P. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Motco owns 766 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 170,810 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.43% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Colony Gp Ltd reported 17,372 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 410,838 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 46,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc holds 0.04% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.28% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 1.97M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 232,116 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 16 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 13,854 shares to 36,331 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).