Envestnet Asset Management Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $4.16 Million; Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Lowered Position by $320,000

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.74M, up from 2.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 8.85M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video)

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 8,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 26,243 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,116 shares to 535,695 shares, valued at $95.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 342,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,641 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Financial Advisors invested in 0.05% or 7,546 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wills Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 75,092 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Albion Fincl Group Ut reported 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colony Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.82% or 459,692 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc accumulated 93,345 shares. 129,856 are held by Arrow Fin. Hudson Valley Adv stated it has 161,098 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Ifrah invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California-based Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 100,037 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates has 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,820 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Company reported 82,709 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 32,663 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Huntington Commercial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 416 shares. Amer Research And Management Com holds 0.06% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 2,379 shares. 5,425 are owned by Tctc Limited Liability Co. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 725,159 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 12,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Company has 21,613 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co accumulated 197,425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Pitcairn reported 3,203 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 26,261 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $48.12M for 12.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.