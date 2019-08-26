Envestnet Asset Management Has Increased Brown Forman (BF.B) Position by $363,272 as Valuation Were Volatile; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $551,920

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 6,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 109,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 116,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 2.34M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 31,822 shares to 52,626 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 29,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,756 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp has 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,533 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 24,406 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 29,475 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.59% or 112,559 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 0.67% stake. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 10,267 shares. Endurant Cap Management Lp reported 0.69% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Notis accumulated 37,100 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Co reported 80,256 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 8,166 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sivik Global Ltd Com owns 42,500 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Ltd Co holds 13,925 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns owns 3,851 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,381 shares to 132,977 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).