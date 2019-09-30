Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Murphy Capital Management Upped Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 2,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 102,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47M, up from 99,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 19,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 64,126 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 83,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. It closed at $33.9 lastly. It is down 8.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Diversified Business Model Should Help Revenues Cross $120 Billion By 2021 – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,933 shares to 72,403 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Bridge Names GeneviÃ¨ve Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Principal – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo: Reorg Drives Fundamentals, Potential Buyout Offers Optionality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 52,857 shares to 926,582 shares, valued at $51.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 4,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.