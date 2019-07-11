Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $18.28 Million; Champlain Investment Partners Has Boosted J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) Position by $5.73 Million; Stock Value Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 309,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 308,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, down from 618,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.02. About 2.96 million shares traded or 27.18% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – QTR-END BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97, BOTH DOWN 2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Civitas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST WARNS EX-EMPLOYEE MAY HAVE TRIED TO STEAL DATA: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 49,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.57 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in J.M. Smucker Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 652,753 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 04/04/2018 – Smucker to Buy Parent of Pet-Food Maker Nutrish; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $664.37 million for 10.89 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

