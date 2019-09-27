Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in First Merchants (FRME) by $326,599; Okumus Fund Management LTD Position in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Increased as Valuation Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 8,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 28,607 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 37,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 90,299 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76M, up from 12.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.05M shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 08/05/2018 – Bluehost Announces Annual Internet in Education Scholarship; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philanthropist Mark Beaumont BEM and Architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE EXPECTS INR404.5M INCENTIVE/YR FOR 2013-2017 PERIOD; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Manual Wheelchair Speed, Maneuverability, and Endurance and Community Access; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 01/05/2018 – Endurance Intl Group 1Q Cash Flow From Ops $52.4 Million; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 02/05/2018 – CHINA HAS MORE ENDURANCE IF TRADE WAR BREAKS OUT: OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Trunk Muscle Strength, Strength Endurance and Activity in Persons With Low Back Pain (TRUSC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co reported 17,988 shares stake. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Com owns 227,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 1.43 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 110,225 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 72,417 shares. Indexiq Lc holds 0.03% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) or 174,999 shares. California-based Glob Invsts has invested 0.02% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). 5,998 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 269,623 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 19,826 shares. 38,227 are held by Citigroup. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 92,200 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 71,879 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp reported 0.04% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $128,850 activity.

More notable recent Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Constant Contact Unveils New WooCommerce and Shopify Offerings at 2019 Internet Retailer Conference – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Endurance International Group Announces Closing of Acquisition of Constant Contact – GlobeNewswire” published on February 09, 2016, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Coda Octopus Group Drops After Q3 Results; SemGroup Shares Surge – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) CEO Jeff Fox on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endurance International Group Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Constant Contact – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2015.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.04M shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QCRH or FRME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:FRME – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation Announces 3.8 Percent Increase in Second Quarter 2019 Earnings per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants (FRME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12,987 activity. $516 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Sherman Patrick A.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.45 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.