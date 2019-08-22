Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) as Share Price Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $383,840 as Stock Price Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 102,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 208,455 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.62 million, down from 311,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 616,469 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,201 shares to 25,663 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

