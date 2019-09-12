Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased First Merchants (FRME) Holding; Shorts at Highpoint Resources (HPR) Lowered By 3.97%

Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) had a decrease of 3.97% in short interest. HPR’s SI was 21.45M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.97% from 22.34 million shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 19 days are for Highpoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s short sellers to cover HPR’s short positions. The SI to Highpoint Resources Corporation’s float is 19.92%. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 67,586 shares traded. HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has declined 81.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HPR News: 26/03/2018 – HPR SEES YR PRO FORMA PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES 11.0-11.5 MMBOE; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – SEES 2019 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUMES OF 18-20 MMBOE; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 11/05/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – WILLIAM M. CRAWFORD TO POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/03/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2019 Capital Expenditures $575M – $625M; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Highpoint Resources To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP – OPERATING CASH FLOW TO EXCEED CAPEX IN H2 2019 WITH A YEAR-END LEVERAGE RATIO BELOW 1.5 TIMES; 26/03/2018 – HIGHPOINT RESOURCES SEES YR CAPEX $500M TO $550M; 08/05/2018 – High Point Resources Sees 2018 Capex $500M-$550M; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased First Merchants Corp (FRME) stake by 23.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 8,827 shares as First Merchants Corp (FRME)’s stock rose 9.44%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 28,607 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 37,434 last quarter. First Merchants Corp now has $2.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 71,609 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $295.16 million. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. It has a 3.09 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 131 shares. Schroder Grp reported 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 4.08M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Intl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 31,077 shares. Victory Cap invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 1.45M were accumulated by State Street. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,836 shares. Monarch Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 6,144 shares. Aperio Grp Limited has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 104,135 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Company. Charles Schwab Investment reported 312,719 shares stake. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd accumulated 416,877 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 7,358 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,987 activity. Sherman Patrick A bought 13 shares worth $482. Another trade for 45 shares valued at $1,665 was made by Lehman Gary on Monday, April 1.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 10.97% above currents $38.75 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Tuesday, July 9 to “Overweight” rating.