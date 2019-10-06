Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased By $6.14 Million Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position; Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Has 1 Sentiment

Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.25, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 21 funds started new or increased holdings, while 21 decreased and sold their holdings in Gladstone Capital Corp. The funds in our database now have: 2.91 million shares, up from 2.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gladstone Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 63.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 136,441 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 78,598 shares with $3.61M value, down from 215,039 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 99,888 shares traded. Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corp. Reports Meaningless Numbers That Look Good; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022

More notable recent Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Been a Tough Year for CEOs and IPOs – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $293.21 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 59.62 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Novare Capital Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation for 129,715 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owns 29,640 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has 0.09% invested in the company for 147,229 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. West Oak Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. GLAD’s profit will be $6.80 million for 10.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gladstone Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd invested in 9,295 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 976,952 shares stake. Penn Mngmt Com reported 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability owns 50,512 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 5,100 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 21,682 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Commerce accumulated 0.03% or 20,548 shares. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 15,775 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has 108 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Wealth Llc holds 0.82% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 132,872 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ent Financial Svcs invested in 0% or 42 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 0.42% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 124,565 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $190.98 million for 9.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Ishares Tr stake by 22,757 shares to 214,050 valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr stake by 36,142 shares and now owns 97,392 shares. Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 19.21% above currents $43.2 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 7 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is a Wise Idea to Hold Zions (ZION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Zion Oil & Gas Begins 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.