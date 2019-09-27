Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Position by $444,795; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Lowered Position by $37.61 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 6,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 38,846 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 45,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 194,437 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR PAPER AND INDUSTRIAL CONVERTED PRODUCTS SEGMENT WERE $461 MLN, UP FROM $443 MLN IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 515,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 823,787 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.38 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 1.37 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.97 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 16.00 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

