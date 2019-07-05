Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Position in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $10.61 Million; Blue Fin Capital Holding in Netflix Com (NFLX) Lifted as Shares Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 78.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 342,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,641 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 434,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 211,146 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $378.99. About 2.14 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 11/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans demand Netflix to revive cancelled show and create hashtag after it is axed by FOX; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.03 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 3,988 shares. Finance Counselors holds 0.21% or 14,087 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 596,002 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Corporation has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fincl Mgmt Pro owns 132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategic Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 646 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,148 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 790 shares. Amer Fincl Bank reported 17,181 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiger Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 55 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16.20 million shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Llc invested in 0.17% or 1,040 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). D E Shaw Communication reported 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Capital Fund Management, a France-based fund reported 59,068 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 1.01M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 467,616 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 7,613 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 310,137 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 2.82 million shares. Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Sei Invs Co invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Green Square Ltd invested in 0.8% or 39,715 shares.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.67 million for 6.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (UXI) by 6,619 shares to 12,981 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 104,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).