Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $661,295; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Declined, Mcdaniel Terry & Co Upped Its Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 6,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 483,234 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.99M, down from 490,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $101.05. About 825,312 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 2.62M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MXI) by 9,240 shares to 58,664 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 430,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

