Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position; Health Insurance Innovations – Class A Commo (HIIQ) SI Decreased By 4.07%

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 36.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 12,253 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 21,220 shares with $1.43 million value, down from 33,473 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $11.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.25 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES

Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had a decrease of 4.07% in short interest. HIIQ’s SI was 7.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.07% from 7.97 million shares previously. With 837,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Health Insurance Innovations Inc – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s short sellers to cover HIIQ’s short positions. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 438,387 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 179 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company has 15,036 shares. Moreover, Loeb Prtnrs has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 160 shares. 454,785 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 703,160 shares. First Manhattan Company has 0.14% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sei Invests holds 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 105,559 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% or 128,236 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 277,058 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Gru has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 357 shares. Lpl Fin Lc owns 3,423 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). 7,282 were reported by Channing Capital Limited Liability.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) stake by 7,396 shares to 51,504 valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 20,724 shares and now owns 95,787 shares. Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. $2.75M worth of stock was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. AVERY PAUL E also bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares. The insider GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.34 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 31,398 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 85,924 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 2,582 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 6,268 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 838,754 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 0.1% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Dupont Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 13,194 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Art Advisors Ltd has 0.03% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 19,962 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 58,240 shares. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated invested in 65,278 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Lake Street maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $45 target in Monday, March 18 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of HIIQ in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. First Analysis maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald.