Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Duke Realty (DRE) by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Market Value Declined, Holder S Muoio & Company Decreased by $356,400 Its Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 66,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 69,698 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 136,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 1.78M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 141,366 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 32,427 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 6,865 are held by Colony Limited Liability Company. 277 were reported by Earnest Prns Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 19,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 0% or 151 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 34,850 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 94,894 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc stated it has 2,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 108,300 are held by Ubs Oconnor Llc. 33,987 are owned by Ameritas Inv Incorporated. Advsr Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc owns 82,785 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 77,133 shares to 91,008 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUS) by 191,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,695 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 7,423 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 42,548 shares. 2.56M are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 2.01% or 1.38M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). King Luther Corporation holds 42,675 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 59,804 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Inc accumulated 4,200 shares. Mesirow Financial Invest Mgmt owns 94,293 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fort LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Skytop Mgmt Ltd Com has 12.17% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 120,000 shares. Baupost Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company Ma reported 0.91% stake.