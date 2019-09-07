Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Its Lennox Intl (LII) Position by $4.06 Million as Stock Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Stock Value Declined While Nokota Management LP Upped Stake by $58.97 Million

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 15,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 35,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 425,974 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 873.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.47M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, up from 397,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,310 shares to 34,633 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG) by 98,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $136.21 million for 17.20 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.03 million shares to 900,726 shares, valued at $66.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,594 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

