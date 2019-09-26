Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Universal Display (OLED) Holding; American National Bancshares (AMNB) Sentiment Is 2.76

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Envestnet Asset Management Inc acquired 1,740 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 20,888 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 19,148 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $8.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.69. About 72,665 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira

American National Bancshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 47 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 17 reduced and sold their stakes in American National Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.24 million shares, up from 3.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American National Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 33 New Position: 14.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $404,480 activity.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $396.14 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2,466 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has declined 8.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 507,000 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,297 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 82,065 shares. The Maryland-based Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has invested 0.63% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 181,200 shares.

Analysts await American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AMNB’s profit will be $8.91 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by American National Bankshares Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $207.50’s average target is 18.11% above currents $175.69 stock price. Universal Display Corporation – Common Stock had 9 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $22300 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6.

