Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Share Price Declined; Holder American Capital Management Has Increased Manhattan Associates (MANH) Holding

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 10,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 289,577 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18M, up from 278,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60B market cap company. The stock increased 8.42% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 16.54 million shares traded or 173.96% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS POSSIBILITY OF AN ESCALATING TRADE WAR IS AGROWING RISK FACTOR- MINUTES; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 22/03/2018 – BOE Mar Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates (MANH) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 15,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.13M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manhattan Associates for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 345,415 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q REV. $130.6M, EST. $130.0M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Names Global Supply Chain Technology Leader Linda Hollembaek to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manhattan Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANH)

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street rises on Trump’s trade comments; Nike hits record high – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Fell Nearly 13% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkwood Lc has 88,612 shares. Moreover, Cap Innovations has 2.42% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,630 shares. Jacobs Co Ca accumulated 5,065 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 28,329 are held by Van Eck. Raymond James Fin Service invested in 0.43% or 1.99 million shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Ltd Com has 152,079 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ws Mngmt Lllp has 186,720 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3.61M shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 1,658 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.37% or 12,070 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 648,566 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Liability owns 5,491 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Trust Co reported 14,414 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Spectrum Gp holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EPU) by 15,026 shares to 66,411 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 21,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,802 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates and Newmine Partner to Advance Unified Commerce – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wehkamp Plots Double-Digit Growth Trajectory With Manhattan Associates – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manhattan Associates Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Performance – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Business Growth Power Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price Gain of 152%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.