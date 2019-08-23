Envestnet Asset Management Has Boosted Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Amerco (UHAL) by $1.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 120.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 57,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 105,082 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.08M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp analyzed 5,059 shares as the company's stock rose 3.77% . The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $343.15. About 48,387 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tollymore Investment Partners Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 660 shares. 88 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 12,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nordea Management invested in 0.01% or 9,235 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 17,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,661 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Voya Investment Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 1,378 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.07% or 476,413 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 18,485 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has 37 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1,319 shares. Counselors has 0.13% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares to 949,785 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 23,237 shares to 10,462 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 63,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,766 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 49,624 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 226 shares. 75,124 are held by Cardinal. Td Asset owns 44,881 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 21,440 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited has invested 0.04% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma stated it has 132,178 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,172 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.05% or 11.77 million shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 9,794 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 18,156 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 436,396 shares in its portfolio.